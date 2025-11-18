Tinubu’s reforms massively expanding investment frontiers – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has affirmed that Nigeria is now firmly positioned for large-scale investments, noting that the far-reaching reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are unlocking fresh economic opportunities across key sectors.

“There is no better time to invest in Nigeria,” the Vice President declared. “You have come at the right time, a time blessed with committed leadership and clear direction.”

Shettima spoke on Tuesday during a visit by a delegation from Advanced Energy Partners (AEP), led by its chairman, Senator Abu Ibrahim, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Highlighting Nigeria’s vast resources and potential, Shettima said the Tinubu administration has “crossed the Rubicon” with bold policies that are stabilising the economy and attracting foreign direct investments.

“Be assured that you have invested your trust in the right nation. Nigeria is ready for business. We are now on the path of sustainable development,” he assured.

Earlier, Senator Abu Ibrahim said the consortium was in the country to explore major investment prospects in the upstream oil industry and other sectors of the economy.

Also speaking, Vice President

of China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Mr. Qiang Wenyu, said the visit builds on an earlier engagement with President Tinubu in Beijing in September 2024.

He reaffirmed the company’s readiness to deepen partnerships in Nigeria, noting that NORINCO had been working toward this commitment for the past year.

Wenyu listed the organisation’s core interests, energy, oil and gas, defence, and mining, and disclosed that the company posted an annual turnover of $30 billion last year, maintaining global strength in its areas of operation.

CEO of Horizon Energy, Abu Dhabi, Ms. Mahra Rashed Al Suwaidi, commended President Tinubu’s leadership, saying it had renewed investor confidence and strengthened key institutions, including the NNPC Ltd.

UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Musabbeh Al Shamsi, urged the consortium to seize the moment, describing Nigeria as “the right place” for foreign investment and applauding the administration for improving bilateral ties, which boosted non-oil trade between both countries to $4.3 billion in 2024.

Other officials at the meeting included AEP CEO, Mr. Shakiru Olayinka; Mr. Abiye Membere of AEP; Mr. Hu Keyu of China Zhenhua Oil Corporation; Mr. Xu Yongfeng of Beijing Auxin Chemical Technology Corporation; and Mr. Liang Hongda of NORINCO Africa Department.