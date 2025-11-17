Shettima welcomes Wada, Abenemi, others to APC in Lokoja

The Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has received the former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Wada Ishala Wada, who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also among the decampees received by the Vice President is the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon Samuel Abenemi, along with several other notable members of opposition parties across the state.

In a brief yet vibrant ceremony, all the decampees, led by former Gov. Idris Wada, received their APC flags one after the other.

In his acceptance remarks on behalf of all the decampees, Capt Wada said, “It is my pleasure to finally join the folds of the progressive family.

“There are so many reasons why I joined APC. The party is progressive; secondly, Tinubu himself has a very clear vision for the country. Mr President did right by removing oil subsidy, since then we have seen a drop in the price of foodstuffs daily. The naira has appreciated against the dollar; the economy has generally picked up, and the president has helped the country emerge from a distressed economy.

“The dividends of democracy by Mr President are numerous, but with these few reasons, we are taking the bold step to cross over to APC today. We must unite with the President to ensure his victory in 2027.

“On behalf of all the decampees, I welcome and accept them all. It is good to be among the progressives.”

While receiving the decampees, the Vice President said, “It gladdens my heart to see this day. I’m pleased that good governance is at play in Kogi State. This marks a new chapter in the life of APC in Kogi State and across Nigeria. I am particularly delighted to receive an elder statesman, Capt Wada. We are the convergence of progressives.

“What is happening in APC is more of a coalition of who’s who in Kogi State and Nigeria. You have joined the family that brings peace and progress to the people of Nigeria. And you will not regret joining the progressive movement.

“I am going back to Abuja to deliver the message to Mr President, the message from the Confluence state today is that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu‘s victory in 2027 is total.

“I want to appreciate the people of Kogi State for speaking with one voice.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, state chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, assured the Vice President that Mr President does not need to come to Kogi State for any political campaign for his second term, “his victory is already guaranteed”