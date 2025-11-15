You’ll be arrested, we’ll take your assets, Marwa warns drug cartels

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CCEO) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (rtd), has issued a stern warning to drug barons and cartels, urging them to abandon the illicit trade as he begins his second five-year term.

Marwa, whose tenure was recently extended by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, November 14, 2025, received a jubilant welcome from NDLEA staff at the agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing the personnel, Marwa declared that his second tenure would be exceptionally challenging for anyone continuing in the criminal business. He appealed to traffickers to seek legitimate sources of income before facing the full force of the law.

“This word must go to the cartels. The cartels have not seen anything yet. I promise them this second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them. Drugs shall not pass—in or out, or within Nigeria,” he stated emphatically.

“Those engaged in illicit drug trafficking should see this as the right time to drop that criminal business and embrace legitimate means of livelihood,” he added.

Marwa highlighted the NDLEA’s Alternative Development Unit (ADU), which encourages cannabis growers to switch to legal crops. He warned, however, that those who refuse will face the full enforcement powers of the agency.

“You will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. By the time you come out of jail, there will be nothing left,” he declared.

Reaffirming his commitment to President Tinubu’s mandate, Marwa assured that the NDLEA remains resolute in its fight against drug trafficking.

“I remember in my inaugural speech when I first took over, I said very clearly that NDLEA would be feared by the drug cartels. And that was just the beginning,” he said.

Marwa expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the vote of confidence shown through his reappointment, recognising the agency’s ongoing efforts.

“We thank the President and Commander-in-Chief for the special recognition of our collective efforts and for the renewed mandate to continue the war against drug abuse and trafficking,” he said, also acknowledging the warm reception by his staff.

He thanked the agency’s management, officers, personnel, local and international partners, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, and others for their continuous support.

Marwa further assured the public that the NDLEA would intensify drug demand reduction efforts, including prevention, sensitisation, counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation.

In a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Marwa announced plans to expand the NDLEA’s rehabilitation network.

“With the support of the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, seven more rehabilitation centres are being established under the 2025 budget, ensuring that every state will have its own rehab centre,” he said.