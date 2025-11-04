Rwandan ambassador to Nigeria commissions renovated historical ‘PALMA House’ Kano

The High Commissioner of Rwanda to Nigeria, Mr Christophe Bazivamo, alongside the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, officially commissioned the first Resident Office of the Colonial masters in Kano, which has been architecturally modified and called PALMA House. The renovation was strategically undertaken to preserve its original historical concept.

Commissioning the edifice, situated within the Kano Government House premises, Ambassador Bazivamo hailed the renovation as a milestone achievement in the ongoing efforts for cultural and historical preservation.

The High Commissioner congratulated the State Governor for the foresight in restoring the building for future generations to witness and appreciate Kano’s rich history.

The Governor and his entourage inspected the building, which includes historical underground rooms. The structure is notably stocked with archival books, pictures, and files that trace back to over 100 years.

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Yusuf also commissioned the newly renovated Deputy Governor’s Office, a project initiated and completed by the present administration.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of the work achieved on the office complex.