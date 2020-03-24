Teacher nabbed for defiling 14-year-old student in Ogun

A secondary school teacher, Azunyere Chima, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old student (name withheld).



The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended following a report by the victim’s father who reported at Ibafo divisional headquarters that his daughter was lured to the house of the suspect, who happened to be her Art teacher, under the pretence that he wanted to help her on her practical work. But on getting to his house, the suspect dragged her into his room, over-powered and forcefully had sex with her as a result of which the victim was bleeding seriously from her private part.

