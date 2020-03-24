Teacher nabbed for defiling 14-year-old student in Ogun
Related
A secondary school teacher, Azunyere Chima, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old student (name withheld).
The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended following a report by the victim’s father who reported at Ibafo divisional headquarters that his daughter was lured to the house of the suspect, who happened to be her Art teacher, under the pretence that he wanted to help her on her practical work. But on getting to his house, the suspect dragged her into his room, over-powered and forcefully had sex with her as a result of which the victim was bleeding seriously from her private part.
Upon receiving the report, the DPO Ibafo, Abiodun Ayinde, detailed his detectives to the residence of the suspect at No. 2, Unity Close, Aseese, where he was promptly arrested. He has since made a confessional statement to the police, while the victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for proper investigation and prosecution.
In this article:
Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421
No comments yet