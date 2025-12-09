Nigerian-American wheat trade to hit $700 million by 2025 fall

Nigerian-American agricultural trade, driven largely by wheat imports, is on course to exceed $700 million by the fall of 2025, according to officials of the United States Mission in Nigeria, underscoring the growing strength of bilateral food and agribusiness ties between the two countries.

The projection was highlighted on Tuesday as the US Consul General in Lagos, Rick Swart, and the US Agricultural Counsellor, Chris Bielecki, visited the Apapa Port to witness the unloading of 50,000 metric tonnes of US-grown wheat valued at about $15 million.

The shipment was purchased by Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), one of the country’s largest food and agro-processing companies and a major importer of American wheat.

Nigeria is currently the third largest export market for US wheat globally, reflecting the country’s heavy dependence on imported grain to meet domestic demand for flour, bread, pasta and other food products.

Officials said US agricultural trade with Nigeria continues to support American farmers while also helping Nigerian manufacturers sustain jobs in food processing and related industries.

They added that the trade has also ensured a steady supply of high-quality wheat and other agricultural inputs for Nigerian consumers.

The latest shipment arrives at a time when Nigeria is grappling with high food inflation, currency pressures and rising import costs.

Wheat remains one of the country’s most critical food imports, as local production covers only a fraction of national demand. Nigeria consumes several million tonnes of wheat annually, much of it used by industrial millers for bread and pasta production.

Flour Mills of Nigeria, the buyer of the latest US shipment, is a key player in the country’s food value chain, supplying flour, semolina and pasta products to households and bakeries nationwide.

The company has also invested in backward integration projects, including sugar and cassava processing, but wheat importation remains central to its operations due to limited domestic production.

The US Mission in Nigeria said the growing trade volume reflects expanding commercial ties between both countries at a time when global food supply chains remain vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, climate change and disruptions linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has reshaped global grain flows since 2022.

Since the outbreak of the war, Nigeria and other African countries have diversified grain supply sources to reduce dependence on the Black Sea region, boosting imports from the United States and other exporters.

In recent months, Nigerian government officials have intensified negotiations with foreign partners to stabilise food imports and improve domestic production.

The Federal Government has also continued to promote its wheat programme under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, which aims to increase local output through irrigation farming and improved seedlings. However, analysts say domestic production still falls far short of industrial demand.

Trade experts note that the projected $700 million US-Nigeria agricultural trade figure for 2025 represents a significant expansion when compared with levels recorded just a few years ago, driven mainly by wheat, soybeans, poultry inputs and animal feed components.

Beyond wheat, US agricultural exports to Nigeria also include dairy products, poultry stock, food preparations and beverages, while Nigeria exports smaller volumes of cocoa, sesame and processed foods to the US market.

The US Mission said the expanding trade relationship benefits both economies by strengthening food security in Nigeria while sustaining American farming communities.

The development also comes as Nigeria intensifies efforts to stabilise the naira and attract foreign investment into key sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing.

Port activities at Apapa, the country’s busiest seaport, have seen increased agricultural cargo traffic in recent months as importers rush to meet year-end demand.