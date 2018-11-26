Nigerian Army neutralises girl with explosives in Adamawa

“Troops of 143 Battalion deployed at a check point in Gulak Adamawa State, neutralised a girl with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device who tried to Infiltrate DAR Village to detonate her explosive vest in the early hours of 26 November 2018,” the Nigerian Army, through it’s official Twitter handle, disclosed on Monday.

The army further stated that the girl was intercepted by gallant troops in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes who immediately cordoned off the area and subsequently conducted perimeter patrol around the community to ensure the area is clear of Boko Haram Terrorist activities.

Boko Haram have resorted to strapping improvised bombs on young women and girls in the nearly eight-year insurgency, which has left thousands of people dead and made more than 2.6 million homeless.

Some of these suicide bombers are as young as seven and are unlikely to have been aware of their actions, said security experts who have been tracking the conflict.

However, the Army is yet to reveal the identity of the latest young suicide bomber.