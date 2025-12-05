Nigerian hotline to service ‘Detty December’ health demands launches in Lagos

A new healthcare access initiative has been developed to service health demands of visitors and residents during the Lagos yearly ‘Detty December’ festivities, when the state records a surge in visitors, events and nightlife activity.

The service, known as 07000HEALTH (432584), is a dedicated 24-hour medical hotline designed to connect the public to reliable, premium healthcare without the delays, confusion or stress that typically accompany the December surge.

According to the Coordinator of the initiative, Akin Eso, the goal is to create a seamless healthcare experience during one of the busiest periods in the city’s calendar.

Eso said the high traffic and increased movement associated with December festivities often lead to cases of dehydration, fatigue, food-related illnesses, minor injuries and other non-emergency conditions.

He noted that many visitors struggle to access care, particularly at night or during periods of heavy traffic.

“Whether someone needs an IV drip at 2am, a doctor to visit their Airbnb, safe medication delivered to their hotel, or proper direction during an emergency, they can now access that support instantly. This is the first time healthcare access in Lagos has been organised end-to-end for December,” he explained.

He said through the hotline, callers can be directed to available medical professionals, request home or hotel visits, or receive guidance in emergencies.

The platform, he stated, also facilitates access to services such as diagnostic tests, pharmacy deliveries, dental and eye care, and clinical assessments for non-critical conditions.

The introduction of this system comes at a critical time. Every December, Lagos experiences a dramatic increase in tourist arrivals, returning diaspora, nightlife events, and citywide movement. This heightened activity often results in increased medical needs, ranging from dehydration and fatigue to food-related illnesses, minor injuries, dental concerns, and true emergencies.

“Many visitors also struggle to navigate the city’s healthcare network, especially during late hours or peak traffic situations. 07000HEALTH aims to remove these barriers by offering a single, trusted point of contact for coordinated medical support,” he explained.

A companion website has also been launched to allow users to request support or schedule check-ups online.

He said the digital platform is aimed at people who may not have local call access or prefer navigating services electronically.

According to him, the service is expected to run throughout December and afterwards, with organisers saying the initiative is intended to ease pressure on emergency rooms by addressing non-critical health concerns before they escalate.

“Both the hotline and the website will operate continuously throughout December and beyond, ensuring that the influx of visitors and heightened city activity does not compromise access to high-quality medical care,” he stated.

Eso urged hotels, event organisers, nightlife venues, and hospitality providers are encouraged to share the hotline with their guests to guarantee medical support is always within reach.