Nigerian institute seals landmark deal with Cambridge

In a significant boost for executive capacity building and institutional excellence in Nigeria, the Institute of Negotiators, Community and Social Development Experts (INCOS-DE) has secured a prestigious partnership with the Moller Institute of the University of Cambridge, positioning the institute firmly on the global stage.

The partnership was sealed on Monday during an official engagement in which the INCOS-DE delegation, led by its Executive Secretary, Kunle Yusuff, impressed Cambridge officials with the institute’s strong emphasis on integrity, innovation, and sustainable development.

Under the agreement, the Moller Institute will design a customised online executive training programme exclusively for INCOS-DE members, blending Cambridge’s renowned academic rigour with practical insights in corporate sustainability, governance, negotiation, and leadership development.

Yusuff disclosed that INCOS-DE will also spearhead an executive leadership class to be hosted at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, with direct participation from experts of the Moller Institute.

He added that the collaboration extends beyond the UK, with the Cambridge institute committing to participate in INCOS-DE executive programmes across different regions, including high-impact sessions in Nigeria.

“This is more than a partnership; it is a strong validation of the values we uphold and the excellence we embody as a professional community,” Yusuff said in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the agreement marks a new chapter for INCOS-DE, celebrating years of collective dedication while firmly positioning the institute as a leading platform for corporate governance, sustainability leadership, and executive development in Nigeria and beyond.

INCOS-DE is a Nigeria-based professional organisation focused on advancing sustainable development practices and strengthening institutional leadership.

Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global climate frameworks under the Conference of Parties (COP), the institute emphasises community ecosystem development, negotiation skills, leadership training, and social impact assessment.

Through its programmes, INCOS-DE seeks to empower professionals and decision-makers to navigate complex development challenges, design inclusive policies, and effectively engage with international donor agencies and development partners.

The Moller Institute, based at Churchill College, University of Cambridge, is a globally respected centre for leadership development and executive education.

The institute offers a range of open executive programmes scheduled for 2026, focusing on coaching, leadership skills, and professional development, delivered through a mix of online, modular, and in-person formats.

The partnership is expected to deepen knowledge exchange, strengthen global networks, and raise the standard of executive leadership training available to Nigerian professionals.