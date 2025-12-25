Nigerian therapist releases reflective healing journal

In a season marked by economic pressure, emotional strain and quiet personal losses, many Nigerians are learning to survive rather than truly live. Daily life has become an act of endurance as people carry unseen burdens such as grief, disappointment, stress and emotional exhaustion. For many, there is little time or space to pause, reflect or heal.

This growing reality is one that Fisayo Dayo-Samuel, a Nigerian family life practitioner and therapeutic guide, has encountered repeatedly through her work with individuals and families. Over the years, she has supported people navigating emotional pain, broken relationships, and major life transitions. According to her, many people are functioning outwardly while carrying unresolved pain inwardly.

Drawing from these experiences, Fisayo recently released a healing journal titled ‘You Are the Home You Never Leave’. The journal was created as a quiet companion for those who feel overwhelmed by life’s demands and are seeking a safe space to reconnect with themselves.

Unlike motivational books that push quick solutions, the journal is designed as a 30-day reflective guide that encourages readers to slow down, acknowledge what they have been carrying, and begin to process their emotions gently. Its focus is on helping people move away from constant survival mode toward clarity, self-awareness, and inner calm.

As part of efforts to make healing more accessible, Fisayo is distributing 100 free copies of the journal across Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja. The gesture is aimed at easing financial barriers and allowing more people to begin their healing journey without added pressure.

While the physical copies are being shared within Nigeria, the journal is also available internationally on Amazon, extending its reach to readers beyond the country. This, she says, reflects her belief that emotional healing is a universal need, regardless of location.

For Fisayo, the project is deeply personal. She believes healing does not mean denying pain or pretending everything is fine, but learning to relate to life with more compassion, honesty, and awareness.

In a time filled with noise and constant demands,the journal, ‘You Are the Home You Never Leave’ offers readers a moment of stillness. It invites them to pause, reflect and begin again from where they are. Sometimes, as the journal suggests, the most meaningful gift is the permission to come home to oneself.