Nigeria’s UN rep advocates PWDs’ inclusion in agric value chain activities

Africa’s representative on the United Nations Human Rights Council’s ‘Working Group on Rights of Farmers’, Prof. Uche Ofodile, a Nigerian, has urged governments in Africa to prioritise the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the continent’s agricultural value chain to improve incomes and reduce poverty in rural communities.

In her statement yesterday to mark the 33rd anniversary of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Ofodile expressed sadness that across Africa, persons with disabilities are often excluded from the agricultural value chain, comprising production, processing, marketing and distribution.

She stressed that building a truly inclusive agricultural system was crucial and required individuals and communities to rise to the challenge of the stigma, while empowering farmers with disabilities.

The statement reads: “As we mark the 33rd anniversary of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I use this moment to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of persons with disabilities in Africa. At the same time, I call our attention to the barriers that continue to keep millions of Africans with disabilities from fully participating in the rural economy, especially in agriculture.

“In my role as a member of the UN Working Group on the Rights of Farmers and Rural Workers, representing African states, I see clearly that Africa cannot afford to leave this population behind. Disability-inclusive agriculture is both a moral responsibility and a smart economic strategy for our continent.”

He recalled that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was established in 1992 by UN Resolution 47/3, saying: “Each year, this day allows us to pause and reflect. This year’s theme, “Fostering disability inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” invites us to confront the discrimination, stigma, and marginalisation that persons with disabilities continue to face. It also pushes us to explore new solutions, including digital tools and assistive technologies that can open doors for millions of rural Africans.”

She, however, expressed her optimism in realising these goals, citing the progress made so far on the continent in terms of formulating a strong legal foundation.