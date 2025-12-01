Osun gov to provide PoS devices to people with disabilities

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, will distribute free Point-of-Sale (PoS) devices to people living with disabilities (PLWDs) in the state as part of activities marking International Disability Day, the Executive Secretary of the Osun State Health Insurance Scheme (OSHIS), Dr Rasaq Akindele, has stated.

Speaking to journalists in Osogbo on Monday, Akindele said the initiative formed part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to support PLWDs.

He noted that last year, the governor enrolled all persons living with disabilities in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, providing access to free healthcare and life-support equipment, including wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids, inhalers, infrared creams, and glasses. “Thousands of the PLWDs benefitted from that,” Akindele said.

The distribution of PoS devices, he explained, is linked to the third anniversary of Adeleke’s administration.

“Before then, the governor had also enrolled all pensioners in the state for free healthcare through OHIS. This year, the agency has achieved several milestones, including the statewide School Eye Health Programme that screened over 450,000 students, with 45,120 diagnosed with vision-related issues,”

Akindele added. He said that most of the students received corrective treatments or surgeries as required.

Dr Akindele further highlighted that, for the first time in Nigeria, OSHIS enrolled 1,200 inmates from the Ilesa and Ile-Ife Correctional Centres into the health insurance scheme, ensuring sustained access to healthcare services.

“Both facilities were duly accredited, and capitation payments have been ongoing,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the Osun Bureau of People Living with Disabilities, Ayobami Oyetunde, commended the governor for prioritising the welfare of PLWDs.

“Governor Adeleke continues to place a high premium on the issues affecting people living with disabilities in the state,” he said.

The distribution of PoS devices is scheduled for 3 December 2025, coinciding with International Disability Day, and will allow beneficiaries to engage in electronic transactions and small-scale business activities.

Dr Akindele described the initiative as part of a broader agenda to empower vulnerable groups and stimulate economic participation.

He added, “This programme demonstrates the state government’s commitment to creating inclusive opportunities for PLWDs while also marking the governor’s third year in office.”

The move aligns with previous interventions by the Adeleke administration, which include free healthcare enrolment, provision of assistive devices, and education and health initiatives targeting students, inmates, and vulnerable populations across Osun State.