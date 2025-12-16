NIMC elevates 523 staff, reiterates warning against extortion

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the promotion of 523 employees across various cadres, in what it described as part of the statutory performance reward system under the 2025 promotion cycle.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, approved the exercise in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the Commission, the promotions were granted to staff who satisfied the requirements outlined in the Public Service Rules.

In a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, and shared on the Commission’s official X handle on Tuesday, the breakdown of the exercise showed that two staff members were promoted to the Director cadre (GL 17), eight to Deputy Director (GL 16), and thirty-five to Assistant Director (GL 15). Others included thirty-five staff elevated to Chief Identity Officer (GL 14), 109 to Assistant Chief Identity Officer (GL 13), 113 to Principal Identity Officer (GL 12), 82 to Senior Identity Officer (GL 10), and 130 to Identity Officer I (GL 9).

In her remarks, Coker-Odusote congratulated the newly promoted staff and urged them to see their elevation as a call to greater responsibility. She emphasised that the Commission maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards extortion and warned employees against engaging in corrupt practices.

“The promotion is an opportunity to serve the country more effectively. I urge all staff to desist from any form of extortion or corrupt practice,” she said.

The Director-General further encouraged employees to redouble their efforts in the coming year to ensure the successful implementation of the National Identification Number (NIN) project.

She reaffirmed her commitment to staff welfare and the dignity of labour, stressing that the Commission’s mandate requires diligence and integrity from all its personnel.

The promotion exercise, which comes at a time of renewed focus on national identity management, is expected to strengthen the Commission’s capacity to deliver on its responsibilities in 2026.