NIMC tells parents to update children’s data after they clock 16

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged parents and guardians to update their children’s National Identification Number (NIN) records once they turn 16, warning that failure to migrate the data from the minors’ register to the adult category could render the identity number inactive.

In an X post, NIMC said children enrolled under the ER category, which covers minors, must have their records migrated to the CR category, designated for adults, upon attaining the age of 16.

The commission said the process ensures the continued validity and usability of the NIN for access to essential public and private services.

The commission advised parents to visit any NIMC enrolment centre nationwide to complete the update, stressing that the exercise is mandatory and forms part of efforts to maintain an accurate and reliable national identity database.

The reminder comes amid Nigeria’s sustained push to strengthen its digital identity system, which underpins access to services such as mobile telecommunications, banking, education and government welfare programmes.

The NIN has become a central requirement for identity verification following federal government directives linking it to SIM card registration, bank verification numbers and other official records.

Nigeria has, since 2020, enforced a policy requiring all mobile phone lines to be linked to a valid NIN. After several deadline extensions, authorities set September 2024 as the final cut-off for compliance.

According to official data, more than 153 million SIM cards were linked to NINs by that deadline, representing about 96 percent of active lines. Unlinked SIMs were subsequently barred from service, a move that led to a sharp reduction in the country’s active subscriber base.

President Bola Tinubu has said that more than 126 million Nigerians have now been issued NINs, with the government expanding the capacity of the national identity database to accommodate up to 250 million records. Officials say the expansion is aimed at reducing enrolment bottlenecks and supporting universal identity coverage.

NIMC has also introduced digital tools to ease registration and updates. In late 2025, the commission rolled out an online pre-enrolment portal allowing applicants to submit personal details and schedule appointments before visiting enrolment centres. The initiative is intended to reduce congestion at centres and improve data accuracy.

The commission has repeatedly warned Nigerians against patronising unauthorised agents or sharing personal identity details with third parties, citing cases of fraud and data misuse. It has said individuals found to be selling or misusing NIN data risk legal consequences, while staff implicated in extortion or misconduct face disciplinary action.

Officials say updating children’s records at 16 is critical as they transition into adulthood and begin to require full access to services that depend on verified identity. NIMC maintains that timely migration of records will prevent disruptions and support the broader objective of building a secure and inclusive national identity system.

The commission said it will continue public sensitisation campaigns to ensure compliance.