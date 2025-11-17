NIS, IOM strengthen border governance collaboration

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has reinforced its collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) towards enhancing and strengthening institutional cooperation for effective migration management and border governance in Nigeria.

At a meeting held in Lagos, themed “Strengthening Strategic Collaboration for Effective Migration Management and Border Governance”, the NIS Zonal Coordinator, ACG EL Anugwa, described the partnership as a model for government–international organisation collaboration, commending IOM for its continued support.

Goodwill messages from donor agencies, including the British High Commission, German Consulate, and Dutch Consulate, highlighted the importance of leveraging the partnership for improved border governance.

In her keynote, NIS Comptroller-General Kemi Nanna Nandap noted that the engagement offered a strategic opportunity to review NIS-IOM cooperation and chart a roadmap for deeper collaboration towards a modernised, technology-driven border management.

She acknowledged IOM’s contribution to institutional reforms, operational capacity enhancement, and policy development, including the National Border Management Strategy.

IOM Nigeria Chief of Mission, Dimanche Sharon, commended NIS for its visionary leadership, citing its regional reference status in digital border governance through systems such as MIDAS, e-Border solutions, and enhanced identity management.

He emphasised that the engagement would help to identify operational gaps, capacity needs, and areas for impactful interventions in the next phase of the NIS-IOM partnership.

The two-day engagement featured high-level presentations and technical sessions, aimed at producing actionable recommendations and a joint roadmap to guide future NIS-IOM collaborations.

The initiative is expected to bolster Nigeria’s leadership in migration management and border governance in West and Central Africa.