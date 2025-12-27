NISO announces repair of vandalised Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas supply infrastructure

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has announced the repair and restoration of the vandalised Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas supply infrastructure by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC).

The Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas supply infrastructure is a significant source of power supply to several power plants nationwide. Following the vandalisation of some sections of the gas pipeline, electricity supply has been disrupted over the past few weeks.

In a statement signed by the management of the NISO, the agency assured Nigerians of improved electricity supply for consumers across Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) is pleased to announce a notable improvement in power generation following the repair and restoration of the vandalized Lagos-Escravos-Lagos gas supply infrastructure by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) and the enhancement of gas supply to several key thermal power plants across the country.

“This development is a positive step toward stabilizing the electricity supply and improving grid reliability for consumers nationwide,” NISO noted.

According to NISO, affected power plants are currently gradually ramping up offtake to ensure a smooth recovery while maintaining the stability of both the gas supply network and the national electricity grid. It also noted that the gradual power takeoff is aimed at preventing system stress and ensuring a reliable electricity supply to meet the needs of industries, businesses, and households.

It further noted that other thermal power plants remain available and on standby, awaiting confirmation of gas supply from their respective suppliers. Once confirmed, these plants will be integrated into the national grid to further strengthen generation capacity and reduce the risk of outages.

NISO reiterated its commitment to addressing operational challenges in real-time to ensure a reliable, efficient, and resilient power system.

“NISO continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders, including power generation companies, gas suppliers, and regulatory bodies, to monitor developments and address any operational challenges in real time. The organization remains committed to sustaining these improvements and ensuring a reliable, efficient, and resilient power system that supports Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

“NISO urges all consumers to continue practicing energy conservation where possible, as the coordinated efforts to stabilize power supply progress,” it added.