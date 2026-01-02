NJC clarifies position on FHC applicants, says final decision pending

Unresolved sleaze allegations weakening rule of law’

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has clarified that it has not taken final action on the 62 legal practitioners in the country who applied for appointment as judges of the Federal High Court (FHC) of Nigeria.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee (NBAA-CC) has warned that unresolved corruption allegations involving lawyers are undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s justice system and weakening the rule of law.



NJC also clarified that all the qualification processes referred to in the earlier media report on judicial officers’ appointments took place entirely at the level of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).



Specifically, the council said reports that 34 of the lawyers failed the integrity test and were dropped from consideration for appointment were inaccurate and unauthorised by the NJC.



In a statement yesterday, signed by the Secretary, Ahmed Saleh, NJC asserted that the reports circulating in the media did not reflect what actually transpired in the judicial appointment process.



According to the council, all the processes referred to in the report took place entirely at the level of FJSC, stressing that it had not taken a decision or action in respect of the candidates concerned.



It explained that while a few candidates were discontinued at the FJSC stage due to adverse findings arising from petitions submitted to the commission, others did not progress further because they failed to attain the required qualifying score to move to the interview stage before the NJC.



NJC also clarified that there was no stand-alone or newly introduced “integrity test” that automatically disqualified candidates in bulk, as suggested by the reports.



It expressed concern that the publication of inaccurate and speculative information could mislead the public and unfairly damage the reputation of candidates who participated in the process in good faith.

In a New Year message, NBAA-CC said that while the NBA recorded progress in institutionalising anti-corruption measures in 2025, prolonged silence and delays around high-profile corruption allegations posed serious risks to accountability and transparency.

The committee’s chairman, Babafemi Badejo, said a major milestone in 2025 was the approval by the NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) for the establishment of anti-corruption committees at branch levels nationwide.



He said the decentralised structure was intended to strengthen grassroots engagement, localise ethical oversight, and embed anti-corruption vigilance across the legal profession.



Badejo also noted that the observance of World Anti-Corruption Day by many NBA branches in 2025 reflected growing professional commitment to public education and ethical conduct.



Looking ahead, he said the committee would intensify impact-driven interventions this year through strategic partnerships, including collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria and engagement with credible civil society organisations for training, public enlightenment and technical support programmes.



“However, our reflections are tempered by profound concern over developments that threaten to erode public trust in our legal and anti-corruption institutions,” he added.