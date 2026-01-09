NMA to withdraw medical services in Edo over kidnapped colleagues

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Edo State Branch, has threatened to withdraw medical services across the state, effective from Saturday, January 10, 2026.

This followed the recent abduction of two medical doctors on January 1st and 2nd, 2026.

Chairman of the NMA Edo State branch, Dr. Eustace Oseghale, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Friday, stated that the withdrawal of services was a direct consequence of the abduction of their colleagues and a reflection of the heightened sense of vulnerability among medical practitioners in the state.

Oseghale, on behalf of the NMA, called for the immediate release of the abducted doctors and the implementation of measures to prevent future incidents.

The statement reads: “This incident raises concerns about healthcare professionals’ safety in Edo State, threatening their lives and undermining healthcare delivery.

“We demand the immediate release of our abducted colleagues as well as enhanced security protocols for Edo State residents and regular engagement between NMA Edo and the Edo State Government on security concerns.”

The NMA Chairman, while insisting on the withdrawal of services statewide if their demands aren’t met, stressed that a safe working environment is crucial for healthcare providers.

“We’ll continue to withhold services until our demands are met and colleagues are safe.

“We urge a swift resolution and the safe return of our colleagues. Security operatives should take this seriously, as they’ll be held responsible for the consequences of our action,” Oseghale said.

In other news. the 1st Vice-President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, has declared that Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), is on course to rank among the world’s top ten universities within the lifetime of its founder, Aare Afe Babalola.

Dr Olowojebutu asserted during a visit to the university, describing ABUAD not merely as a centre of learning but as a living testament to vision, sacrifice and disciplined execution.

The NMA Vice-President’s visit was not just a tour; it was a reconnection with the proud heritage of Èkìtì State. Stepping onto the soil of a rapidly modernising Ekiti, Dr Olowojebutu felt the deep sense of belonging that only one’s ancestral home can give.

His journey across the University reaffirmed his commitment to educational excellence, innovative healthcare, and the overall development of his home state.

His visit to the Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital (AMSH) was both inspiring and humbling. He toured facilities equipped with some of the most sophisticated medical technologies available in Nigeria today, including the 64-slice and 128-slice CT Scanners, state-of-the-art MRI machines, and an intelligent pneumatic tube transport system that eases the movement of laboratory samples with astonishing speed and precision.