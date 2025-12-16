NMDPRA not undermining regulatory independence

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has defended the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over the claim that it was undermining regulatory independence.

The claim was made by the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, in Lagos.

But the coalition, in a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CFTPI), Ibrahim Bello, absolved the NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, of corruption allegations or living above his means.

Bello described the allegations as a calculated attempt to discredit the leadership of the NMDPRA over its firm stance against unfair practices in Nigeria’s midstream and downstream petroleum sector.

He added that the leadership of the NMDPRA under Ahmed has remained faithful to the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), strengthening regulatory transparency and creating opportunities for more investors to participate in the sector.

Also, he argued that the sustained attacks on the NMDPRA leadership stemmed from its refusal to compromise regulatory standards or allow any company to dominate the petroleum downstream space.

“We believe these allegations are aimed at intimidating the regulator because of its insistence on fairness, competition and value for Nigerians,” the coalition said.

He added: “Our findings clearly show that Mr Farouk Ahmed has not engaged in any corrupt practice. Rather, he has been repositioning the downstream sector to promote fairness, competition and efficiency.

“We believe these allegations are aimed at intimidating the regulator because of its insistence on fairness, competition and value for Nigerians.”

While reaffirming his commitment to transparency and accountability, he urged individuals and corporate entities with genuine grievances to follow due process rather than resorting to media trials.

He urged stakeholders in the petroleum sector to respect regulatory institutions and appealed to the Federal Government to continue supporting the independence and reform-driven leadership of the NMDPRA.