Tinubu urged to ignore NMDPRA CEO, Farouk’s probe

Political activist Comrade Timi Frank has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), due to corruption allegations made by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group.

Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC and current ULMWP Ambassador, described the claims as “alarming and deeply disturbing.” The allegation suggests that $5 million was spent on the CEO’s children’s education in Switzerland, which he believes warrants an urgent investigation by anti-corruption agencies. He emphasised that the seriousness of the allegation, coming from Dangote, should not be ignored and urged the President to act swiftly.

“Continued silence on this issue sends a dangerous signal to Nigerians,” Frank stated. He also called for the EFCC and ICPC to begin an immediate probe, insisting that no public official should be above scrutiny.

“Even though EFCC is handling former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello’s prosecution over alleged corruption with kid gloves, the fact remains that the issue at stake borders on payment of school fees for children allegedly using state funds.

According to him, the allegation comes at a time of severe economic hardship, making it morally troubling for any government appointee to be linked with extravagant personal spending.

“Nigerians are hungry and struggling to survive, yet we are confronted with allegations of obscene luxury by public officials. This is the same pattern we have seen in previous high-profile corruption cases,” Frank stated.

He warned that failure to investigate the matter could further erode public trust in government institutions and discourage investors already wary of corruption risks in Nigeria, and further lend credence to President Donald Trump’s tag of ‘disgraced country.’

Frank commended Dangote for speaking out, describing his action as an act of patriotism and civic responsibility.

“He had no obligation to raise this issue, but he chose to stand with ordinary Nigerians. This is commendable and should encourage others to speak up against corruption,” he said.

He added that Dangote had reportedly expressed willingness to cooperate with investigators if invited, urging authorities to take advantage of the opportunity to establish the facts.

I’d like to use this opportunity to welcome Comrade Aliko Dangote as the newest comrade to join in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“Now that he has joined our ranks, we are optimistic that many will take the fight against corruption more seriously and deliberately.

“I hope Comrade Dangote will not stop here, but shall continue to join in the fight to expose more corrupt officials serving in government and public positions,” he added.

Frank insisted that if the NMDPRA CEO is innocent, he should resign and submit himself to an investigation to clear his name.

“This issue must not be swept under the carpet. Accountability must prevail. Nigeria cannot afford silence or delay in the face of allegations of this magnitude,” he said.