No Eyo procession after 6:00 p.m., Akiolu, CP warn

Sanwo-Olu commissions Eyo Iduntafa Palace

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Oluhundare Jimoh, have warned that there would be no Eyo procession anywhere in the state after 6:00 p.m. during the forthcoming Eyo festival, stressing that anyone flouting the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.

The warning was issued at the Oba’s Palace in Iga Idunganran during a courtesy visit by the police hierarchy as part of a show of force across parts of Lagos State ahead of the December 27 Eyo festival.

In another development, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned the Ogboni Iduntafa Palace and received the Eyo Ologede group on Lagos Island.

The Ogboni Iduntafa stands as one of the oldest and most respected custodial institutions originating from the Yoruba cultural sphere. Oba Akiolu said the essence of the Eyo festival was cultural display, not violence or harassment of residents and visitors. He, therefore, urged participants, especially youths, to conduct themselves peacefully and in line with tradition.

The monarch also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and be law-abiding, adding that alcohol consumption should be avoided during the procession. The CP said the command is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful Eyo festival.

Jimoh, who disclosed that a full unit of mobile police would be stationed at the Oba’s Palace, while additional 30 teams, including tactical squads, would be deployed around the palace and other festival venues, added that anyone disguising as Eyo outside Lagos Island or after 6:00 p.m. would be arrested, detained and prosecuted, describing such acts as criminal attempt to extort or cause fear.