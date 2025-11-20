Akiolu seeks probe of security officers aiding small arms proliferation

Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, yesterday, implored the new Zonal Commander, South-West of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Abiodun Alamutu, to do all within its capacity to stem the tide of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the South-West, including fishing out the bad elements within the security agencies promoting the spread of the arms.

The monarch stated this yesterday, when Alamutu visited him in his palace as part of efforts to enlist critical stakeholders in the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

He enjoined the zonal director to be prayerful because the efficacy of prayers is never in doubt, adding, “If you are prayerful and highly disciplined, your actions and the positive outcomes will just be like magic.”

The monarch, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for the reappointment and renewal of Buba Marwa as the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), maintaining that since he came on board, he had helped in the fight against drug abuse.

Akiolu told Alamutu that he has a lot of work to do, considering the few bad elements that are part and parcel of the system.

Earlier, Alamutu thanked the monarch for accepting to host them, saying that the visit is to seek Akiolu’s support and collaboration so that collectively the war against curbing the proliferation of small arms and light ammunition could be fought and won.

He added that the misapplication of these arms and light weapons is causing havoc in society.