No report of assassination attempt on naval officer Yerima – FCT Police

The FCT Police Command has dismissed publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmed Yerima, the naval officer who engaged in a confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, over a disputed land in Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said no such incident was reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory.

Adeh advised the public to disregard the information as false and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic.

“For the safety of all residents, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police Division. You may also reach the Command Headquarters through our emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08068587311 for prompt response,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Matawalle, Yerima will not be punished for any offence concerning the confrontation with Wike, which was captured in a video.

In an interview with DCL Hausa, monitored in Gusau by The Guardian, the minister dismissed public assertions that the soldier might face disciplinary action, noting the incident was being exaggerated.

The Guardian reports that the video, which surfaced on Tuesday, showed Wike in a heated exchange with Lt. Ahmed Yerima at a disputed land site in Abuja.

The minister was seen trying to defuse tension between the security operatives and the soldiers present at the location.

Matawalle explained that the Defence Ministry values mutual respect between civil authorities and the military, adding that the matter has been resolved without any need for punitive measures.

In the video, the FCT Minister was heard demanding to see the approval granted to the landowner, insisting the development must have official authorisation.

In other news, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to compel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to apologise for using uncomplimentary comments against a serving naval officer, A. M. Yerima, over a disputed piece of land in Abuja.

While saying that the Minister was lucky not to have been shot during his confrontation with the soldier, the senior lawyer, however, stressed that both parties erred in law.

This is even as he faulted the Federal Government’s move to have former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, serve the remainder of his prison sentence in Nigeria.