Nigerians need to support Wike on FCT’s devt, says Oguejiofor

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Rotech Group of Companies and developer of Abuja Airport Garden City, Austin Oguejiofor, at the weekend, urged well-meaning Nigerians to support Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the unprecedented projects and development of Abuja.

In a statement yesterday, Oguejiofor said the minister had taken bold and pragmatic steps to ensure the glory of Abuja as a world-class city and restore its master plan.

He said that since Wike was “graciously” appointed by President Bola Tinubu as FCT Minister, the city and its suburbs have undergone a transformation within two years in office, and every Abuja resident and visitor is rejoicing at his presence on the saddle.

The CEO further stated that the decaying and abandoned infrastructure and other sectors of the FCT’s economy have been addressed, and things are taking shape, thereby giving hope to the people that Abuja has taken its rightful place as Nigeria’s capital city.

“Abuja is the capital city of Nigeria, which is a pride to Nigerians and Africans based on its well-planned landscape, and it is backed up with a decree. We have had several ministers who had been appointed to oversee the development of the capital city, but the appointment of Nyesom Wike by a visionary leader, President Bola Tinubu, has revolutionised the development of the FCT in accordance with its masterplan,” Oguejiofor said.