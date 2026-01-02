North-East to float regional airline, commits N30b on two aircraft

North-East governors have hinted at a plan to launch an airline for regional shuttle services.

Gombe State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, made the announcement while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.



He said the governors have agreed to establish a regional airline that would, through its operations, enhance interconnectivity within and outside the sub-region, as well as promote economic development.



According to him, two aircraft will be purchased at a cost of N30 billion, with each of the six states in the region contributing N5 billion.



“Gombe’s N5 billion has been approved, and we are going to ensure that the payment is made today (Wednesday) to meet the deadline,” Magaji said.



He explained that the six governors agreed on the need for a North-East regional airline to address persistent air transport challenges in the region.



The states, he said, had the option of borrowing $20 million to purchase the aircraft or contributing N5 billion each, with the governors unanimously agreeing on the latter.



Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Maijama’a Kallamu, announced the council’s approval for the upgrade of Gombe International Airport, Lawanti.



He disclosed that a sum of N669 million had been allocated for the renovation and upgrade of the airport, where a new administrative block and modern toilets would be built, as well as other upgrades that would bring the facility up to international standards.



The commissioner noted that since the airport was constructed in 2005 and became operational in 2008, it has not undergone any comprehensive maintenance, leaving many facilities obsolete or completely unavailable, while emphasising that the airport, being one of the major entry points into the state, represents the face of Gombe and must reflect the vision of a modern, safe and investor-friendly destination.