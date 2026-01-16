Northern groups lament region’s plight at Ahmadu Bello’s memorial

Northern groups, including the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, and Arewa House, have lamented the region’s plight without Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, 60 years after his assassination.



Subsequently, the leaders have mapped out plans for a conference to reflect on the legacy of the late former premier of the northern region, themed ‘Sixty Years Without the Sardauna’, and aimed at examining the region’s strengths and weaknesses and exploring strategies for rebuilding and development.



Speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna yesterday, ACF Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Bashir Dalhatu, representing the coalition, emphasised that the conference is not just a nostalgic exercise but an opportunity for the North to critically assess itself and chart a new course for the future.

The conference, scheduled for April 2026, would bring together leaders, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, women, and youth to discuss issues affecting the region, including security, the economy, and coexistence.