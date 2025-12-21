NRC warns against unauthorised sale, lease, allocation of properties

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr. Kayode Opeifa, has issued a stern warning to top railway managers against any unauthorised sale, lease or allocation of the corporation’s properties.

An internal memo dated December 18, 2025, with reference number MDL.360/25/T/VOL.1-062, obtained by The Guardian, revealed that management had received information that some officers were illegally engaging in the lease, allocation and other dealings involving NRC landed property.

The memo was addressed to Railway District Managers in Ebute Metta, Ibadan and five other districts. Directorates, including Procurement, Legal, Commercial, Human Resources, Mechanical and Engineering, Operations, Finance and others were also copied.

According to the memo, some officers allegedly carried out such transactions without proper documentation or approval from the office of the Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The memo categorically stated that the approval, clearance or lease of any NRC landed property is strictly under the purview of the Managing Director.

Opeifa declared that no Railway District Manager is authorised to engage in any form of transaction, allocation or disposal of NRC landed property without explicit written approval from the office of the MD, NRC, to the Managing Director, Railway Property Management Company Limited (RPMCL).

He added: “Any District Manager, or officer found to be involved in such illicit practices shall face severe disciplinary sanctions in accordance with the corporation’s Rules and the Public Service Regulations.

“You are therefore strongly warned and advised to desist forthwith from any unauthorised dealings in NRC landed properties. Be guided and strictly abide by this directive.”

Earlier in the year, disagreements arose between some concerned members of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and the Senior Staff Association of Communications, Transport and Co-operation (SSACTAC) on one hand, and the management of NRC Properties Ltd on the other, over alleged sale and conversion of the corporation’s properties in some states, particularly in the North.

While members of the unions alleged that NRC properties in some states were unjustly converted, the property management company maintained that due process was strictly followed.

The workers subsequently jointly petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Justice, and the Kano State Government to investigate the matter, which they said spanned 17 years, from 2006 to 2023.