NRHA drives nationwide awareness on Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The National Renewed Hope Ambassadors (NRHA) Project has said its nationwide outreach campaign, seeks to educate Nigerians about the Federal Government’s reforms, initiatives, and opportunities under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Director General of the project and Governor of Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma, made the revelation in a statement he personally signed.

According to the DG, the nationwide outreach is designed to deepen public understanding of ongoing government interventions and ensure that citizens at all levels are adequately informed about opportunities available to them.

He explained that the programme will also serve as a platform for constructive dialogue, enabling communities to voice their needs while strengthening the feedback loop between the government and the people.

Governor Uzodimma noted that the NRHA teams have been mandated to maintain strong linkages with the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) structures nationwide, adding that ambassadors will organize town halls, roadshows, market engagements, faith community visits, stakeholder forums, and neighborhood dialogues to distill Federal Government initiatives into practical, relatable information for the citizenry.

The aim, he explained, is to foster inclusivity, rebuild trust, and galvanize national support for policies targeted at boosting economic growth, improving security, and enhancing social welfare.

He further emphasized that the project aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to building a more responsive, people-centered government.

Uzodimma assured that the outreach would be transparent, collaborative, and impactful, promising that no community would be left behind in the nationwide sensitization effort.

The statement reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, this project has been conceived to strengthen party outreach, grassroots mobilization, and nationwide public engagement around Federal Government reforms, programmes, and opportunities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Project will be key in driving party outreach and mobilization and will maintain strong linkages with APC structures nationwide — from national leadership and state chapters, to local government officials and ward representatives. Through this network, the Project will help strengthen party cohesion, improve message consistency, and support elected officials in engaging their constituencies with verifiable information on Federal Government programmes.

“Alongside this outreach architecture, the Project will lead public enlightenment and citizen-facing communications. Ambassadors will organize town halls, roadshows, market engagements, faith community visits, stakeholder forums, and neighborhood dialogues to distill Federal Government initiatives into practical, relatable information for the citizenry. These activities will counter misinformation, facilitate understanding, and improve civic participation at scale.

“This dual mandate — operational activation and communications clarity — ensures the Project is a functional governance interface that enables two-way communication: taking accurate information from government to the grassroots, and bringing structured feedback from communities directly to appropriate authorities.

“As Director General of the NRHA Project, I will oversee implementation nationwide working with Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) who will serve as the frontline mobilizers, outreach leads, and policy guides in their respective jurisdictions”.