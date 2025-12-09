APC suffers setback in Taraba as ex-minister defects to PDP

Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a setback following the defection of former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Danlami Ikenya, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ikenya’s move, as observed by The Guardian, comes just weeks ahead of the anticipated formal defection of Governor Agbu Kefas to the APC, adding a dramatic twist to the state’s political landscape.

In a letter titled: ‘Defection Notification by Sen. Joel Danlami Ikenya’, circulated to journalists in Jalingo on Monday, the former minister said his decision followed “careful consideration, due diligence, and wide consultations.”

He added: “I am pleased to announce that I have formally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the interest of my people, Tarabans.”

Ikenya added that the PDP has been the platform that enabled every political position he has held, adding:

“You are all aware that PDP remains a party that has given me the platform to attain all the positions that I ever got in politics, and this is where I believe I am loved.”

The one-time senator also expressed gratitude to his supporters, acknowledging the “love and solidarity” they have shown throughout his long political career.