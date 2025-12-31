NRS signals continued commitment to service, transparency, says Adedeji

The Chairman of the new Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has said the unveiling of the identity of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) reflects a renewed commitment to a more unified, efficient, and service-oriented revenue system, one that is aligned with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda and global best practices.

Adedeji, who was speaking at the unveiling of the logo of the NRS on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the logo and other brand elements for the NRS represent an important milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s revenue administration framework.

The NRS came into operation following the signing of its enabling law, known as the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025, by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025. It replaces the now rested Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

A statement issued by the Special Adviser (Media) to Adedeji, Dare Adekanmbi, quoted him as adding that the new identity signals continuity of purpose, strengthened institutional capacity, and a forward-looking approach to supporting taxpayers and national development.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service remains committed to transparency, partnership, and service excellence,” he said.

“The unveiling of this new identity represents not an end, but the beginning of a strengthened relationship between the revenue authority and the Nigerian public — built on trust, clarity, and shared prosperity,” the statement said.

The Nigeria Revenue Service, a successor agency to the defunct Federal Inland Revenue Service, was established as part of an effort to harmonise revenue collection in the country. It is now charged with the responsibility of collecting value added tax (VAT), corporate income tax, petroleum taxes and other levies hitherto collected by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).