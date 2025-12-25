NSCDC confirms terrorist attack on outpost in Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed a terrorist attack on its personnel stationed at the Wawa area of Borgu Local Council of Niger.

Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Suberu Siyaka-Aniviye, confirmed the incident while briefing newsmen in Minna, yesterday, adding that no life was lost.



Siyaka-Aniviye explained that the attackers came in large numbers a few minutes after midnight but were unable to operate freely due to the alertness and prompt response of personnel on duty.



The commandant said the operatives attempted to repel the attackers, but the situation became difficult due to the numerical strength of the terrorists and the darkness in the area.



According to him, the attackers used torchlights to identify approaching persons before opening fire, forcing the personnel to tactically manoeuvre and take cover.



“Our men manoeuvred and took cover, but the attackers fired sporadically because they had several weapons,” he said. Siyaka-Aniviye said their operational vehicle was riddled with bullets, the windscreen damaged, and all four tyres punctured.

The commandant added that the tyres were later replaced and the vehicle was driven back to the NSCDC headquarters in Minna, adding that the terrorists looted some personal belongings during the attack.

