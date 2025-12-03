NSCI urges Tinubu to retain Matawalle, citing his contributions to security

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retain the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, following the recent resignation of former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

In a statement signed by its convener, Yerima Shettima, the group said it considered it important to reaffirm Matawalle’s value to the administration, especially in the area of national security and regional stability. According to the NSCI, the minister has remained “a key figure” in ongoing security initiatives in Northern Nigeria and has continued to enjoy broad support within the region.

The organisation noted that Matawalle’s role in coordinating federal security efforts has contributed to improved confidence among local communities, adding that his engagements with stakeholders have strengthened collaboration between the federal government and regional actors.

NSCI described him as “a steady pillar” within the administration, arguing that his continuity would help sustain current security gains and ensure stability ahead of ongoing national development efforts. The group stated that the current period, marked by complex security challenges, requires consistency in leadership and ongoing consolidation of defence strategies.

The statement also highlighted the importance of maintaining unity and reinforcing public trust in government institutions. NSCI urged the President to continue supporting officials who have demonstrated commitment to governance, security, and community welfare.

“We believe that retaining experienced hands is essential to the progress being recorded across various sectors,” Shettima said, noting that the minister’s contributions remain valuable to both the administration and the region.

The group further encouraged the public and the media to remain focused on constructive national discourse, emphasizing the need for collective responsibility in addressing the country’s security challenges.

NSCI reaffirmed its readiness to continue working with government and relevant stakeholders to strengthen peace and development efforts across Northern Nigeria.

“We urge the media and the general public to exercise discernment in their consumption of information. The campaigns of calumny against Minister Matawalle are not reflective of the reality on the ground. It is essential that we rally behind leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to the welfare and security of our communities, rather than allowing ourselves to be swayed by unfounded allegations and misinformation.

“As we look towards the future, we must remember that the strength of our region lies in our collective resolve. It is our belief that with continued support for Minister Matawalle, we can navigate the challenges ahead and ensure that Northern Nigeria remains a bastion of stability and progress. Your leadership, Mr. President, is vital in this endeavor, and we stand ready to support you in any way necessary to safeguard the interests of our people.

“We implore you to heed this warning regarding the mischief at play against Minister Mohammad Bello Matawalle. Let us work together to fortify the bonds that unite us, to ensure that our region thrives under your leadership. The stakes are high, and the time for decisive action is now.”