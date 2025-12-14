NSIB launches probe into Kano air mishap

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced investigation into an incident involving a Hawker 800XP aircraft with nationality and registration marked 5N-ISB at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, stated that the aircraft, operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday at about 9:20 am as a non-scheduled domestic passenger flight bound for Kano.

He said, “The flight had about eight persons on board, comprising two cockpit crew members, one cabin crew member, and five passengers.

“However, during the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position.”

The Kano Tower was said to have confirmed on each low pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended, after which the aircraft was subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time. Unfortunately, during the landing roll, the nose landing gear collapsed.

He added, “All eight persons on board were eventually disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.”

The statement stated that upon notification, the Bureau activated its Go-Team. NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence.

The Bureau however assured the public that investigations are not conducted to apportion blame or liability, but to identify safety issues and prevent future occurrences, stating that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.