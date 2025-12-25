AIG Uzuegbu orders watertight security in Imo, Abia, Ebonyi for Yuletide

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Umuahia, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi states to put watertight security measures in place ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday night by the spokesperson of the Zone 9 Police Command, Umuahia, Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudera, the CPs were ordered to deploy personnel and operational assets through well-structured operational orders to ensure safety across the zone.

The statement noted that the security measures are designed to guarantee strategic deployment to identified critical and vulnerable points, to ensure a peaceful and seamless Yuletide celebration.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 9 Police Command Headquarters, Umuahia, AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc(+), felicitates with Christians in the South-East and across the world as they commemorate the Yuletide season—a period marked by joy, reflection and renewed hope,” the statement read.

“In furtherance of this commitment, the Commissioners of Police in Abia, Ebonyi and Imo states have been operationally directed to emplace watertight security measures through well-structured operational orders to ensure a peaceful Christmas celebration across the zone.”

Uzuegbu acknowledged that the festive season usually witnesses increased social activities, assuring residents of the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

“Recognising the season as one of heightened social activities and festivities, the Zonal Commander reassures members of the public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to public safety throughout the festive period,” the statement added.

The AIG urged members of the public to celebrate responsibly, remain law-abiding and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police formation.

“He wishes everyone a Yuletide season filled with peace, joy and abundant blessings, while reiterating Zone 9 Command’s steadfast commitment to its core mandate of ensuring public safety and security,” the statement said.