NYSC to Partner Kano, Seeks State Intervention at Orientation Camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has pledged sought area of partnership with Kano state government for mutual benefit.

Besides, the NYSC appealed to the State Government to help address the inadequate water supply at its permanent Orientation Camp located in Karaye, Karaye local government area of the state.

The NYSC permanent orientation camp built by Kano state government was unveiled in 2008 by then Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau.

Fully equipped with water supply, electricity and road network, the orientation camp opened 17 years ago has been over stretched beyond its initial design, necessitating the appeal for intervention.

The Director-General (DG) of the Scheme, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, made the plea during a visit to the State Governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House, Kano.

He pointed out that inadequate water supply was not only a hindrance to the smooth running of the Camp activities, but also a potential health risk.

Nafiu also urged the Governor to facilitate the expansion of the Camp’s multi-purpose hall, saying its current capacity was grossly inadequate, and not conducive for the conduct of orientation lectures and other indoor activities organized for Corps Members.

The DG, who informed that the NYSC Act saddled the three tiers of government with specified responsibilities, further called for constitution of the NYSC State Governing Board and Local Government Committees in Kano State for ease of the scheme’s administration.

He informed his host that there were over 12,000 Corps Members serving across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state, adding that 75% per cent of them were posted to public schools as teachers.

“We also have Corps medical personnel, including 102 doctors, 79 pharmacists, and 90 nurses serving in public medical facilities in this state,” he said.

The DG used the occasion of the visit to thank the State Government for supporting the NYSC through various gestures, including augmentation of Corps members’ feeding on, camp, renovation of camp hostels, defraying of expenses for burial of deceased Corps members and the recent facilitation of the overhaul of its State Secretariat’s utility vehicle.

Yusuf expressed appreciation of the contributions of Corps members to the socio-economic development of Kano State, saying the state was ready to absorb more of the youths on national service and ensure their safety.

He pledged to dispatch a team of experts to assess the level of work required for the overall upgrade of the Orientation Camp with a view to commencing its renovation as soon as feasible.