Yusuf, officials visit Kano communities ravaged by bandits

Amid rising abduction and banditry incursions, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, yesterday, led government officials to the frontline communities in Shanono and Tsanyawa council areas for an on-the-spot inspection.

The visit followed a series of bloody attacks, including the killing of a 60-year-old woman and the abduction of about 11 villagers by bandits from neighbouring Katsina State.

Although troops recently rescued seven victims in Yanganau village in Shanono after repelling an incursion, residents of the sleepy communities along the borderline have been living in palpable fear lately.

The opposition party had challenged the state government to rise against the emerging threats, worrying that no government officials had deemed it necessary to visit the affected communities, perhaps, to find a lasting solution to the ravaging security threat.

At his first port of call, the military formation at Tsanyawa town, Governor Yusuf charged the troops to end the menace. Describing the invasion as alien to Kano, the governor affirmed readiness to support the Joint Task Force in restoring normalcy.

He said: “Insecurity challenges are something new and something alien that have just been observed here in the state, and by the grace of Allah, we will do whatever it takes to nip it in the bud, especially the activities of these bandits, kidnappers and others.

“We are aware that they have been attacking innocent communities, especially here in Tsaanyawa and Shanano Local Government Areas.”

The governor said he was at Tsanyawa to assess security challenges and interact with the troops manning the affected communities. Earlier, Commander 3rd Brigade, Nigerian Army, Kano, Brigadier-General A.M.Tukur, told the governor that the troops were based at Tsanyawa town and manning some vulnerable positions within the affected communities.