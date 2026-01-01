OAIC President tasks Nigerians on leveraging diversity to overcome challenges

President, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Nigeria Region and Prelate, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo has called on Nigerians to maximise diversity in order to overcome challenges like security. economy and others.

Im his new year message made available to The Guardian, he said: “The turning of the calendar is a powerful symbol of God’s renewing grace. The past year may have held both triumphs and trials, moments of clarity and seasons of doubt, but each experience was held within the bounds of His sovereign care. Let us not enter this new year carrying the unshaken dust of old regrets or fears. Instead, let us receive it as a fresh canvas of divine mercy, a sacred invitation to trust anew in the One whose faithfulness is our true and constant foundation.”

Concerning Nigeria, the cleric admonished, “as faithful beloved sons and daughters of the Most High God, let us have increased faith that will pull down all the challenges that might come our ways in the year 2026.

Globally, nations are faced with obstacles around their Monetary and Fiscal Policies, and Nigeria is not an exception.”

Specifically, he urged citizens to support political leaders through prayers and other productive areas.

To him, “It’s our collective efforts that will bring forth the enhancement of our plans. While we are challenged as a nation in the areas of security, economy and across divides, we should leverage on our diversity to overcome all of these. Therefore, 2026 is filled with lofty hopes.”

In conclusion, he suggested, “we should remember the words of Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” In a world often marked by division and haste, may our homes, our church, and our daily interactions be sanctuaries of Christ-like compassion and patient encouragement.

“Let us move forward together, not as isolated travelers, but as a covenant community, “forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead pressing on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus”