OAIC President condemns continued digital violence against women, girl-child

President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), and Prelate of Motailatu Church Cherubim & Seraphim Worldwide. Israel Akinadewo has faulted continued digital violence against women and the girl-child, insisting there is need for concerted efforts to address this vice.

According to the United Nations, “we cannot wait. Ending digital violence requires every hand, every voice, every mind. Women face walls every day. Walls built by history, culture, and fear. They face them in schools, offices, homes, streets, and now, in the digital world. Globally, women are still denied full access to power, education, and safety. They are underrepresented in political spaces, earn less, speak less, and lead less.’

Speaking at the 2025 #16 Days of Activism on preventing violence against women and girls held in Lagos recently, Akinadewo identified gaps as, cyber bullying, cyber harassment and cyber stalking against women and girls.

In addition, he listed different types of violence against women as, physical, emotional, psychological, economic and harmful traditional practices.

Saying these harassments are aimed at intimidating women, he added everybody must come together to ensure they are protected. We must educate women on digital gender based violence and the risks involved.

‘We must also educate them on how to navigate digital spaces; how to identify online scams; we must not allow them to face stigmatisation and we must strengthen communities.

Saying there is need to also teach the male gender on how to be responsible, he added, ;we have seen a woman emerge as Prime Minister in United Kingdom and Chancellor in Germany. So we must encourage women that they can reach the peak of their career.

Concerning the role of the church, he stated the church will partner with government to issue policies that will guide and protect women and girls.