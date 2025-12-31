Obasanjo to chair Future Africa Leaders Awards as Kenyatta gives keynote in Lagos

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo is set to chair the 13th edition of the Future Africa Leaders Awards, scheduled to take place in Lagos on New Year’s Eve, organisers have confirmed. The ceremony will also feature a keynote address by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, with former Kenyan vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka expected to attend as a guest.

The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 31 December, during a New Year’s Eve service hosted by Chris Oyakhilome, founder of LoveWorld Incorporated. The event is due to take place at the Loveworld Crusade Ground along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Asese, Ogun State, with proceedings expected to begin at 8pm.

Organisers say the 2025 edition of the awards will bring together political leaders, civil society figures and faith-based audiences to recognise individuals from across Africa who have demonstrated leadership and social impact in their respective fields. The Future Africa Leaders Awards, now in its 13th year, aims to spotlight contributions in areas including governance, entrepreneurship, education, technology, humanitarian service and community development.

Mr Kenyatta arrived in Lagos ahead of the event and was received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by senior representatives of LoveWorld Incorporated. Among those present were members of the organisation’s Central Executive Council, including Rev Tom Amenkhienan and Rev Ray Okocha, as well as Dr Deola Phillips, executive director of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Dr Olajumoke Ola-Akisanya, a senior executive officer of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, said the awards were intended to recognise leadership grounded in measurable impact and ethical practice.

According to the foundation, more than 200 applications were received from across the continent for the 2025 awards, with 31 nominees shortlisted following a selection process that assessed candidates on criteria including innovation, social responsibility and contribution to sustainable development.

Dr Ola-Akisanya said hosting the awards alongside a New Year’s Eve service was designed to provide a moment of reflection as well as recognition, particularly as African countries continue to grapple with economic pressures, governance challenges and social inequality.

Observers note that the presence of former heads of state at the event reflects the continued interest of senior African political figures in leadership development initiatives on the continent. Both Mr Obasanjo and Mr Kenyatta have, since leaving office, remained active in diplomacy, mediation efforts and advocacy around governance and development issues in Africa.

The New Year’s Eve service hosted by Pastor Oyakhilome typically attracts a large international audience, both in person and via broadcast platforms, making the awards ceremony part of a wider gathering with global reach. Organisers say this provides an opportunity to showcase African leadership stories to a broad audience beyond the continent.

While the awards are celebratory in nature, analysts caution that sustained leadership development requires long-term institutional support and accountability beyond public recognition. Nevertheless, platforms such as the Future Africa Leaders Awards continue to position themselves as spaces for highlighting role models and encouraging dialogue around leadership standards in Africa.

The organisers say further details about the award recipients will be announced during the ceremony.