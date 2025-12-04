Obesere, Reminisce to headline Ofada 7.0 as Lagos promotes indigenous food, creativity

The 2025 Ofada Rice Day Festival, themed ‘Eko Dun Jor’, will feature performances from Nigerian artistes including Abass Akande Obesere, popularly known as Omo Rapala, Reminisce, and the Vintage Band, organisers confirmed.

The festival, now in its seventh edition, will spotlight innovation in Ofada-based products, culinary presentations, sustainable farming, and entrepreneurial initiatives that are transforming Nigeria’s food culture. Technologies enhancing processing, packaging, and distribution will also be highlighted, aiming to elevate traditional foods to global recognition.

Tobi Fletcher, Convener and Creative Director of OfadaBoy, said the festival’s theme reflects his personal journey, heritage, and a collective mission. Coming from a lineage of first-generation Ofada rice farmers, Fletcher noted that his great-grandfather was the first to cultivate the crop. “It is a legacy built on sacrifice, innovation, and tradition. This work today is a continuation of that story, a responsibility I carry with pride,” he said.

Fletcher added that Ofada rice has evolved from a local staple to a national culinary symbol and an emerging global identity. “When we celebrate Ofada, we celebrate our communities, our culture, ancestors, shared Nigerian story, and growing culinary pride. This festival is not just about food, it is about who we are,” he said.

As President of the Association of Professional Food Service Providers of Nigeria, Fletcher stressed the need to support local farmers and processors, build culinary tourism, promote Nigerian cuisine internationally, standardise food service practices, and empower chefs and entrepreneurs.

He noted that together with his co-partner, Oyinda Fletcher, and their team, they are “building something generational” in promoting indigenous food and culture.

Oyinda Fletcher, Chief Operating Officer of OfadaBoy, joined Fletcher in encouraging Lagosians and visitors to participate in the festival.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, reiterated government support, describing the event as “a clarion call to all to support hardworking and industrious Nigerians doing fantastic things in the food space. I hope everyone will come and have fun that day.”

The festival promises to combine entertainment, culinary exploration, and cultural celebration, positioning Ofada rice as both a heritage product and a symbol of Nigeria’s evolving culinary identity.