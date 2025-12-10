Obong of Calabar expresses concern over reversal of National Language Policy

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has urged the Federal Government to reconsider the reversal of the National Language Policy, which promoted the use of mother tongues as the medium of instruction in early education.

The monarch observed that, in the long term, it would lead to a cultural and identity crisis, impact cognitive development, disadvantage non-English-speaking pupils from rural areas, and nullify “indigenising development”, among other issues.

He made this known while briefing journalists in Calabar on Tuesday about the programme of activities for the upcoming 14th edition of Utomo Obong, the annual Yuletide Homage to the Obong of Calabar by the 12 royal houses of the Efik Kingdom.

The Obong, who was represented by the chairman of the Obong of Calabar Executive Forum (OCEF), High Chief Gershom Henshaw, further noted that by removing the use of indigenous languages from the classroom, children may lose a deep connection with their cultural roots, which could lead to a weakening of cultural pride among future generations.

The Obong praised President Bola Tinubu for his development achievements in the country and Cross River State in particular, and called for greater support to enable him to realise the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

He also commended the Cross River State Government for including Utomo Obong in the state tourism calendar and supporting the annual event, which he noted has gained international recognition over the years.

He said this year’s edition of the annual Yuletide homage, which promises to be one of the biggest and best ever, is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 15, with a proclamation of the commencement of Utomo Obong activities by the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, at his palace by 10 am. It will be followed by Usen Usem Efik (Efik Language Day) on Tuesday, December 16, at The African Club, Calabar, at 10 am.

According to him, the week-long celebration will feature the award of the highest and revered Efik chieftaincy title of Ada Idagha ke Efik Eburutu to some deserving Nigerians, including sons and daughters of the Efik Kingdom who have distinguished themselves in service to the nation and contributed to the development of the Efik Kingdom. This will take place on Wednesday, December 17, at the palace of the Obong of Calabar by 10 am, followed by Mbuba Ubom (Boat Regatta) on Thursday, December 18, at the Marina Resort Waterfront, and the Obong of Calabar Annual Gulf Tournament on Friday, December 19, at the Calabar Golf Course by 8 am.

The celebration will be rounded off with the main event, the Utomo Obong on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the Obong of Calabar Country home, Adiabo, Ikot Mbo Otu, off Tina pa, Calabar by 10 am and the Efik Royal Concert by 7 pm.

Among those to be honoured are two distinguished daughters of the Efik Kingdom: Nella Andem Rabana SAN, the first Nigerian female lawyer to sit at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, and Prof Barbara Etim James and others.