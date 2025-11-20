Obong of Calabar cancels birthday to honour violence victims

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has called for a sombre observance of his birthday in a direct act of solidarity with victims of recent violence in Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kwara states.

The palace, in a recent press release, announced the cancellation of all festivities, cultural displays, and public gatherings typically associated with the monarch’s 20th November birthday.

Instead, the day will be marked with “quiet reflection” and prayers for bereaved families and the safe return of abducted citizens hundreds of kilometres away from his South-Southern kingdom.

“His Eminence cannot receive his day in celebration while many families across the land are bowed in mourning,” the statement read, extending “profound condolences” specifically to the parents of abducted children in Kebbi, wounded congregations in Kwara, afflicted households in Zamfara, and the families of fallen soldiers.

This deliberate mention of northern states—Kebbi in the North-West and Kwara in the North-Central—by a pre-eminent traditional ruler from the South-South geopolitical zone is being seen as a significant symbolic act of national unity. In a country where public discourse is often fractured along regional lines, the Obong’s gesture frames grief and insecurity as a collective national burden rather than a localised problem.

“Though these tragedies lie beyond Efik borders, the pain is borne by the nation, and the Throne shares in it with heartfelt compassion,” the release stated, articulating a philosophy of shared nationhood that resonates deeply at a time of widespread national anxiety.

The directive from the palace was clear and decisive: all congratulatory visits and celebratory activities are to be suspended. The Obong encouraged private acts of charity to the needy, but strictly “without fanfare,” ensuring the day’s tone remains one of solemnity and respect.

The decision has sparked conversations across social media, especially in Calabar and Cross River.

By trading the pomp of a royal birthday for a day of prayer and reflection for victims in far-flung states, the Obong of Calabar has done more than cancel a celebration; he has issued a powerful, silent sermon on the meaning of a common Nigerian identity.