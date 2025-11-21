Oborevwori, a visionary leader with development strides – Aide

The Executive Assistant on Community Development to the Governor of Delta State, Hon. Benjamin Sharta, aka DJ Ben, has praised his principal, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, describing him as the visionary leader who anticipated the future.

This commendation follows the remarkable developmental strides the governor has made in the state, which have transformed the lives of its citizens.

In a chat with newsmen during a public function in Udu, Hon. Sharta articulated his admiration for Governor Oborevwori’s foresight. He said, “Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori is the man who saw tomorrow.

He envisioned a future of peace, stability, equity, and unity for all Deltans long before many others even considered these possibilities. His commitment to these ideals was evident, though it was met with scepticism and criticism from various quarters.”

He continued, “Governor Oborevwori bravely made decisions that, at the time, felt controversial to some. Yet, he understood that true leadership requires courage and an unwavering belief in the potential for a better tomorrow. Those who labelled him as an opportunist were mistaken. His actions were driven by a profound sense of duty and a deep understanding of the needs of his people.”

Hon. Sharta further elaborated on the implications of the governor’s strategic choices, stating, “Today, we find ourselves in a place of comfort and stability, wondering how different things could have been had these bold decisions not been made. Governor Oborevwori’s leadership reflects the adage that ‘God works in mysterious ways.’ He has indeed been a vessel of divine purpose, leading with wisdom to actualise a brighter future for all Deltans.”

The transformation in Delta State under Governor Oborevwori’s tenure is palpable. He has fostered an environment devoid of political strife and opposition, allowing citizens to coexist peacefully, regardless of past rivalries.

Hon. Sharta emphasised the significance of this cultural shift: “We share laughter and camaraderie with former political opponents today; this unity is a testament to the governor’s courageous initiatives.”

Moreover, the development of Delta State has not been limited to the socio-political sphere but has also been economic. Hon. Sharta highlighted that the state is now recognised for its political relevance and broader engagement.

“Our achievements in governance have elevated Delta State in the eyes of our neighbours and the nation. All this progress is a direct result of Governor Oborevwori’s foresight and resilience,” he added.

Sharta further expressed hope and excitement for the future. “April 23rd 2025, will be remembered as a milestone in our journey towards a united and prosperous Delta State. Indeed, there is a man who saw tomorrow, and we are grateful for his visionary leadership.”