Oborevwori endorses agitation for Anioma State

Amid renewed national debate over state creation and regional balance, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has declared support for the proposed Anioma State, but warned that the agitation must strictly follow constitutional provisions.

The governor’s position was conveyed on Tuesday by his Chief of Staff, Prince Johnson Erijo, when Anioma youths from the nine local government areas of Delta North staged a peaceful protest at the Government House, Asaba, to press their long-standing demand for the creation of Anioma State and its zoning to the South-East geopolitical zone.

Erijo said the Oborevwori administration harboured no opposition to the aspirations of the Anioma people, describing the demand as legitimate and deserving of serious consideration within the framework of the law.

He stressed that the state government remained committed to democratic choice, the rule of law and the expressed will of the people, but made it clear that state creation could not be achieved outside constitutional processes.

While commending the protesters for their peaceful conduct, which he described as a mark of maturity and responsibility, the Chief of Staff noted that the agitation was neither misplaced nor improperly articulated.

Drawing from religious references, he said government had a duty to respond to the genuine needs of its people, adding that “no earthly father would give a stone to a child who asks for bread.”

However, Erijo cautioned that internal divisions could weaken the agitation, urging Anioma stakeholders to speak with one voice.

According to him, a clear, common position would strengthen the campaign and eliminate conflicting narratives that often undermine similar struggles.

Earlier, the youths, operating under a coalition, reaffirmed their demand for Anioma State and its formal recognition as part of the South-East.

They argued that ancestrally, culturally and linguistically, Anioma people are Igbo, insisting that their identity had been historically downplayed and could no longer be denied.

Speaking through their leaders — Ofochi Atagana (Ukwuani), Ayo Ashiedu (Aniocha North), Kingsley Kainebi (Ika North East) and Chief Jude Ogbekile (Igbanke) — the protesters appealed to the Delta State Government to provide both political and moral backing for the agitation.

They acknowledged that creating a new state was a constitutional matter requiring approval from the National Assembly and other stakeholders, but maintained that the support of serving governors was often critical to advancing such demands.

The youths described the proposed Anioma State as a “win-win” arrangement, arguing that Asaba would naturally serve as the new state’s capital, while Delta State could designate a new capital to reflect a restructured political arrangement.

They also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to support the Anioma State bill, reaffirming their resolve to be reunited with their kith and kin across the River Niger.