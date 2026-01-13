Oborevwori flags off N39.3b Otovwodo flyover project

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the N39.3 billion Otovwodo (Ughelli) Flyover project, saying it is a permanent solution to the long-standing traffic congestion at one of the state’s busiest junctions.



Speaking in Ughelli, the governor stated that the project marks a major milestone in his administration’s infrastructure renewal drive and aligns with its agenda of prudent resource allocation, durable road construction, and the opening of urban and rural corridors for inclusive growth.



He noted that Ughelli, a historic commercial and educational hub, has witnessed rapid population growth, placing enormous pressure on its road network, particularly at Otovwodo Junction, on the East–West Road and other major routes.



Oborevwori said the junction had become notorious for gridlock, costing commuters several productive hours daily, adding that he had personally experienced the gridlock motorists endure at the location.

As an interim measure, the governor disclosed that his administration constructed alternative routes, including Uduere Street, Okogbe Street, Oru Street, Edo Street, and Royal Avenue, to link Agbarha-Otor Road, at a cost of nearly N6 billion to ease traffic before the flyover.

The governor said the project, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, is expected to be completed within 12 months, stressing that the timeline is non-negotiable due to the strategic importance of the junction.



He explained that the project includes a multi-span reinforced concrete bridge with dual carriageways, roundabouts and associated roadworks linking the East–West Road with other arterial routes, noting that it would ease congestion, reduce travel time, improve safety and boost economic activities.



Oborevwori also highlighted the job creation potential of the project, saying it would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the construction value chain. He urged residents to be patient and comply with traffic directives during the construction.