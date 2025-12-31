Och’Idoma calls for investment in culture as pillar of national development

The Och’Idoma of Idoma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Agaba’Idu Elaigwu Odogbo John, has described culture as a vital compass for national unity, stability and sustainable development.

The ancient city of Ondo came alive with colour, rhythm and shared purpose as sons and daughters of the kingdom from across Nigeria and the diaspora converged for the 37th Ekimogun Day celebration, an enduring festival rooted in identity, unity and collective progress.

The monarch elevated the occasion beyond festivity, projecting culture as a strategic foundation for national cohesion and development.

In a statement, the Och’Idoma described Ekimogun as more than a festival, but a symbol of identity, strength and communal resilience.

He noted that the celebration has grown into a platform of national and international relevance, attracting traditional rulers, professionals, policymakers and cultural partners.

He said: “Ekimogun is identity. It speaks of strength, dignity, courage, resilience, and the communal spirit that has sustained the Ondo people across generations. I declare without any doubt that Ekimogun is an identity.”

According to him, the festival now serves as a bridge linking memory with aspiration, tradition with opportunity, and heritage with development.

He added: “The lesson before us is clear. Culture gives direction to development. People grounded in their roots remain steady in moments of change and confident in shaping their future. When identity is organised, the future gains structure. When culture is respected, progress gains clarity.”

Amid resounding chants of Kabiyesi and Ase, the Och’Idoma commended Ondo Kingdom for sustaining Ekimogun Day as a vehicle for cultural renewal, youth engagement and socio-economic advancement.

Referencing inter-ethnic harmony, the royal father pointed to the peaceful integration of Idoma sons and daughters living and working in Ondo Kingdom as evidence that wisdom-guided culture transforms diversity into strength and makes harmony natural.

He recalled the Idoma Cultural Day marked on December 23, 2025, during which he emphasised the importance of cross-cultural dialogue, noting that cultures grow stronger through respectful encounters.

The monarch paid glowing tribute to the leadership of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, praising a reign characterised by stability, unity, peaceful coexistence and harmony between tradition and modern governance.

He also applauded the sustained vitality of Ondo cultural life through festivals such as Ekimogun Day, stating that tradition within the kingdom continues to command dignity, relevance and respect.

In a gesture of intellectual and institutional appreciation, the Och’Idoma recognised the contributions of two sons of Idoma Kingdom serving at Wesley University, Ondo, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, Chancellor, and Professor Samuel Obeka Sunday, Vice-Chancellor, thanking Ondo Kingdom for providing an enabling environment for their service.

Special commendation was extended to Chief Sunday Akinseye, the Sunla of Ondo Kingdom and Chief Launcher of the Ekimogun brochure, whom the monarch described as a man of integrity and diligence, drawing from their shared years of public service at the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

In a symbolic moment of inter-kingdom solidarity, the Och’Idoma formally invited the Osemawe and the people of Ondo Kingdom to participate in the Idoma Day and Centenary Celebration scheduled for December 23, 2026.

He added: “Your Imperial Majesty has already strengthened the bond between our kingdoms by fostering unity and mutual respect. I respectfully seek Your Imperial Majesty’s gracious consent to further deepen this bond by gracing our centenary celebration.”

Concluding with a royal benediction drawn from Psalm 33 verse 12, the Och’Idoma prayed for continued strength for the Ondo throne, enduring peace and honour for the kingdom, prosperity for its people, and longevity for Nigeria’s traditional institutions and the nation at large.