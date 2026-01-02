Ododo, Kefas, Lawal, others preach unity, optimism in New Year

Lawal launches two-day tour in honour of security agencies

Governors in the northern region yesterday rallied Nigerians to peace, unity, and cooperation with various administrations, assuring them of security and better days in 2026.

The governors of Kogi, Taraba, Sokoto, Zamfara, Bauchi and Kano, in their various New Year messages, expressed optimism on improved governance and progress in the New Year.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State tasked the people on unity, hard work, and sustained patriotism as his administration intensifies efforts to deliver populist governance.



In his New Year message, the governor thanked God for protection and guidance throughout the past year, noting that the period tested the resilience of the people, but also strengthened their collective resolve.



He said, despite challenges, the state recorded modest but significant gains across key sectors, including security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, and youth and women empowerment, attributing the progress to discipline, unity of purpose, and cooperation of citizens.

Ododo’s counterpart in Taraba State, Governor Agbu Kefas, also assured residents that his administration would extend governance and development to every part of the state, including the most remote communities.



Kefas gave the assurance in his New Year broadcast yesterday in Jalingo, commending the resilience of the people and noting that despite prevailing uncertainties in several parts of the country, the state had remained peaceful, united, and forward-looking.



In Sokoto, Governor Ahmed Aliyu assured that his administration would build on the achievements of 2025. Aliyu made the pledge in a message to mark the beginning of the new year.



According to him, his administration would continue to prioritise critical sectors of development to fast-track the socio-economic growth of the state in line with its nine-point Smart Innovative Agenda.



He stated that the government would strengthen its support to security agencies in their efforts to combat banditry, particularly in the 13 local councils affected by the menace.

Similarly, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has launched a two-day end-of-the-year tour to honour security and law enforcement agencies for safeguarding the people in 2025.



The visit, the first of its kind in the state, serves as a strategic engagement aimed at recognising the dedication, sacrifices, and resilience of security personnel in protecting the lives and property of citizens.



It also aims to boost the morale of the personnel and strengthen collaboration between the state government and federal security agencies in the fight against criminality.



The governor, who spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, conveyed the gratitude of the government and people of Zamfara to the frontline men and women battling insecurity across the state.



On his part, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State pledged to accelerate economic prosperity in 2026, stating that the state would witness increased peace and reduced hardship among its people.



In a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, yesterday, the governor commended Nigerians for their steadfastness and resilience amid the economic conditions of last year.

Bala’s counterpart in Kano State, Governor Abba Yusuf, also expressed optimism that 2026 would mark a year of positive change, increased democratic dividends and strengthened national unity.



Yusuf called on Nigerians to support efforts aimed at peace and development across the federation.

The governor described the New Year as the beginning of a fresh chapter, not only for Kano but for the country, anchored on unity, progress and inclusive governance.

He said 2026 would focus strongly on youth and women empowerment, assuring that young men and women across Kano’s 44 local councils would benefit from targeted policies aimed at employment, skills development and improved welfare.

