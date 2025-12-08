Ododo recommits to Kogi’s 32-yr development plan

Kogi governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has vowed that security challenges cannot alter the state’s 32-year development plan as it is already on course.

The governor also said the determination of his administration to speed up infrastructure development across the state is a formidable force that cannot be delayed by any form of security challenge.

He dropped the hint in his keynote address at the three-day training on promoting development and infrastructure growth in alignment with the 32-year development plan.

His words: “Development and insecurity cannot co-exist. That is why our administration has employed 1,050 hunters across the state—50 in each of the 21 LGAs—and equipped them with security gadgets and protective gear, including ballistic vests and boots.

“We established a Forward Operation Base (FOB) in Omala, where peace has now been restored and criminality stamped out.

“We handed over 125 brand new vehicles and 300 motorcycles to security agencies and vigilantes.”

We established the Metropolitan Quick Response Unit in Lokoja, Okene and Anyigba.

“We pay allowances to our sons in Operation Hadarin Daji without delay. Recently, we formalised the absorption of all vigilante operatives into the civil service—professionalising local intelligence and ensuring accountability in community policing.”