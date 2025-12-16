Odua People’s Assembly demands probe of allegations against Matawalle

The Odua People’s Assembly (OPA) has raised the alarm over recent allegations linking the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to banditry, describing the claims as disturbing and potentially damaging to national security and public trust.

The group also called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and hold leaders accountable, insisting that public office holders must be held to the highest standards of transparency, integrity and responsibility in the collective quest for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

In a statement by its Chairman, Richard Olatunji Kayode, the Assembly said the allegations, if left unaddressed, could further erode confidence in government institutions at a time when Nigeria is battling widespread insecurity.

Kayode noted that in a country already grappling with the scourge of banditry, suggestions that a high-ranking government official may have colluded with criminal elements are “alarming and unacceptable.”

“Such claims erode public trust in our institutions and raise questions about the integrity of those tasked with safeguarding our nation. Recently, a video clip surfaced featuring Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, openly defending Minister Matawalle.

“The implications of this endorsement are chilling. It raises the spectre of a disturbing alliance between government officials and criminal enterprises, which undermines the efforts of the law enforcement agencies and the sacrifices of our brave military personnel.

“The Odua People’s Assembly firmly believes that any relationship, direct or indirect, between government officials and banditry is a betrayal of the Nigerian people, particularly those who have suffered the devastating consequences of insecurity.”

The group, therefore, called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the allegations, urging the Federal Government to demonstrate its commitment to accountability, justice, and the rule of law. It also warned that failure to act decisively could embolden criminal elements and further destabilise the already vulnerable communities.

The Assembly called for the immediate removal of Matawalle from office as Minister of State for Defence to restore public confidence and reaffirm the government’s resolve to combat banditry.