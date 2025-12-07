Ogoni youths demand oil block from ongoing oil license bids

The National Youth Council of the Ogoni People (NYCOP) has come out with a resolution demanding the concession of one oil block for development, to promote the existing dialogue with the federal government, and to address decades of crisis in the Ogoni region.

This was contained in resolutions by Theophilus Mbagha and made available to The Guardian in Abuja, calling on the NNPCL (NUPRC) to exclude all Ogoni oil blocks from ongoing oil license bids while dialogue with the Office of the National Security Adviser is ongoing.

According to them, the unbundling of OML 11 to separate the Ogoni area from the rest of OML 11 and the breaking of the Ogoni area into six or at least four separate oil blocks should comply with Section 77(35A), which stipulates that the maximum size for a land asset or shallow-water acreage should not exceed 350 sq km.

They noted that concession for Ogoni participation in the field and management operations should involve an Ogoni-centric consortium or special purpose vehicle (SPV) working in partnership with whichever company or companies are given the operatorship lease to carry out business within the oil blocks in the Ogoni territory.

“The Ogoni youths condemn the clandestine oil and gas operations going on in the Tumbee/Ledor areas in Tai LGA of Ogoni and call on the government to halt all oil operations while dialogue with the Office of the National Security Adviser is ongoing.”

They therefore appreciated the goodwill so far demonstrated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, advising the Presidency to be wary of those pursuing selfish interests and to ensure that inclusivity is cardinal to the dialogue process.

Recall that in August, the NYCOP insisted that oil production in Ogoniland will not resume unless justice, equity, and full participation of local youths and women are guaranteed.

This position was outlined in a communiqué issued at the conclusion of the National Congress of NYCOP, held on Saturday at the MOSOP Peace and Freedom Centre in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people. The congress also marked the 35th anniversary of the Ogoni Bill of Rights. The statement was jointly signed by NYCOP President Barinuazor Emmanuel and Secretary-General Fred Mene Elijah.

The youths’ declaration comes after the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, announced at a recent All Progressives Congress summit that the Federal Government plans to resume oil production in Ogoniland following nearly three decades of suspension.

In the communiqué, NYCOP lamented that, 35 years after the launch of the Ogoni Bill of Rights in 1990, the people continue to face environmental degradation, political exclusion, and economic marginalisation despite the region’s contribution to Nigeria’s oil wealth.

The group stressed that oil extraction from the OML 11 asset “must only resume after proper consultation with Ogoni communities and full equity participation by Ogoni indigenes.” It added that no company or government agency should exploit Ogoni resources while excluding the local population from ownership and benefits.

The council further demanded that youths and women be included in all negotiations concerning oil resumption and environmental remediation, warning that sidelining young people — custodians of Ogoni’s future — would replicate past patterns of marginalisation.

The communiqué also raised security concerns, urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene in curbing the activities of armed herdsmen in Ogoni communities. The youths described these activities as a threat to peaceful coexistence, citing killings, abductions, crop destruction, and desecration of sacred sites. They called on the leadership of Miyetti Allah in Rivers State to prevent members from engaging in open grazing, crop destruction, and late-night loitering around Ogoni homes and forests.

On governance, NYCOP demanded that Ogoni indigenes be considered for the governorship of Rivers State in the next political cycle.

The group argued that, despite being one of the state’s oldest ethnic nationalities and a key contributor to its economy, no Ogoni son or daughter has ever occupied the Brick House.

“Ogonis have credible and competent sons and daughters who can govern Rivers State effectively, and any political party that grants Ogoni a fair chance at the governorship will enjoy the full support of Ogoni youths,” the communiqué stated.

The group also criticised recent board appointments by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), alleging that no Ogoni was considered for leadership positions.

“We condemn this as unfair and unacceptable. Ogonis contribute over 35 percent of votes in the state and cannot continue to be treated as second-class citizens when political appointments are being shared,” the statement said, calling on Ibas to reverse the appointments and ensure equitable representation.

The communiqué reflects ongoing demands for political inclusion, security, and economic justice in Ogoniland, signalling that local communities intend to assert their rights before oil operations resume